Relaxation of lockdown rules should be respected
Editor's Viewpoint
There is always the danger that any relaxation of the lockdown regulations can be misinterpreted by people with a pent-up desire for a return to some sort of normality. The Executive's decision to allow up to six people from different households to meet together in the open air is a prime example of a well-intentioned move which could go wrong if people forget the basic principles of how to combat the coronavirus.
People naturally will be delighted to see friends or family members again, even if it is in the open air, but they must remember the rule of social distancing, staying at least six feet apart. This rule is still the bedrock of social interaction.