Relaxing Covid-19 rules a risky move

Doctors have been warning that easing restrictions will lead to grave problems for the health service in the new year

With Northern Ireland set for a predicted £80m spending splurge with the easing of Covid restrictions from today, retailers, the hospitality industry and close-contact businesses will be hoping that the cash will indeed be flashed to make up for the hard times they have endured.

The concern, however, is the effect on people's health.

It is understandable why politicians, on a pragmatic basis, have decided to ease restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, the annual golden period for businesses. But even they are urging the greatest caution in the days and weeks ahead.

The portents are not good. During the past week, the number of new Covid-19 cases in all 11 district council areas has risen - and that was during a virtual lockdown.

Hospitals are still operating at full capacity and the virus transmission rate is remaining stubbornly high. Another surge in cases could see hospitals overwhelmed.

It is very difficult to balance attempting to allow people greater freedoms during the festive season and permitting businesses to reopen with asking members of the public to behave responsibly and obey the rules on social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.

These rules are not meant to spoil people's enjoyment but to prevent further spread of the virus and, most importantly, further deaths.

The young and fit, who are most likely to be out and about over Christmas, may feel, wrongly, that they are unlikely to be infected, but the real concern is that they will spread it to the vulnerable. It could be their parents or their grandparents. A sobering thought which should not be forgotten.

With that in mind, Belfast City Council has empowered its officials to be out on the streets and in shops from today to ensure that the rules designed to curb the pandemic are followed.

Retailers or hospitality businesses can be fined up to £10,000 for breaches of the regulations and individuals can be issued with fixed penalty notices.

This is vital, if thankless, work. Anyone approached by city council officials should accept that they are acting in everyone's best interests.

Given the current background, it takes real optimism to believe that the new year will not see a worsening of the pandemic. Vaccines may be being rolled out, but the only real antidote at the moment is personal responsibility.