Remembrance events do not deserve ‘them and us’ noise

It says so much about Northern Ireland that even a minute’s silence is preceded by a row, anger and a ‘them and us’ stand-off.

It is right that we should join with the rest of the world in remembering one of the most horrific periods in modern history.

By continuing to highlight the darkest nature of humanity on Holocaust Memorial Day, the hope lives on the world will never again have cause for heads to hang in shame and for remembrance over the terrible depravities human nature can sink to.

Marking the day through a minute’s silence should be a simple and respectful thing to do. Across the world it will be honoured today with the respect it deserves. Haunted images of the Holocaust are there for the eyes of children to reflect upon in the history books.

First-hand accounts are becoming few and far between as time marches on, but the stories have been written, the horrors told of even after years of silence. The memories will always be there and should always serve as a warning for future generations that it should never be allowed to happen again.

Across the world many countries will have similar tales within their own lands, stories of lives lost. They, too, deserve to be remembered and reflected upon as times and places no one ever wishes to go back to; stories we can all learn from to make the world a better place for all in the future.

It’s disappointing, then, that one local council could not let the moment pass with the dignity it deserves, instead getting embroiled in a public tit-for-tat that is all too familiar.

The Irish Famine was brought into the equation — then what one Derry and Strabane councillor referred to as “the attempted genocide” of Protestants along the Fermanagh and Tyrone border during the Troubles.

Political points being notched on the board, thereby diluting the actual meaning of what the minute’s silence was intended for in the first place.

It would be nice to think that anger and antagonism could be set aside, even for a few minutes, for a coming together in remembrance alongside the rest of the world.

Maybe one day we will all be big enough to act that way.

A million people in Ireland are estimated to have died of starvation and epidemic disease between 1846 and 1851 and millions more emigrated in a period of a little more than a decade.

National Famine Commemoration Day happens in its own right on the third Sunday of May every year. It is right that events of such historical significance should be marked, but surely they all deserve dignity and respect.