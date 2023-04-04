Response to pre-loved toy scheme heartening

News that more than 2,000 children in Belfast benefited from a pre-loved toys scheme for Christmas shows that small acts of kindness go a long way.

Belfast City Council’s scheme saw people across the city donate toys for struggling households so that scores of kids would not go empty-handed on Christmas Day.

Launched amid the cost-of-living crisis, it is not surprising the scheme was a massive success, but the scale of the response is nonetheless heartwarming. Some 13 van-loads of toys were collected at recycling centres, amounting to around 2,500 bags or boxes of toys. Each of the 2,000 children who received toys got at least one full bag valued at up to £50, if new.

Aside from providing for kids in need with toys, the scheme also meant that around 7.5 tonnes of items were reused and not dumped at landfill sites. In an increasingly climate-conscious society, this is to be welcomed. The response means the scheme is set to continue this year, undoubtedly ensuring many more kids will share in some of the joy of Christmas.