Rethink needed on truth commission

When the Government’s proposals for a truth recovery body to deal with legacy cases in exchange for immunity for the perpetrators emerged, they were met with widespread criticism.

Not criticism from one “side”, but from both nationalist parties and unionist parties, as well as victims’ groups and human rights organisations.

“The new commission provides the best route to give victims and their families the answers they have sought for years as well as giving our veterans the certainty they deserve,” said an official note accompanying the Queen’s speech, which set out the plans.

In the face of such opposition progress always seemed highly unlikely, even before the latest round of Westminster upheaval.

And today as interviews with former combatants reveal, even they have serious misgivings. Many will find it unpalatable that the views of people who actively contributed to the Troubles that blighted the country for so long should be taken seriously in any kind of debate.

But the reality for any commission on finding out the truth of what happened to so many victims is that the input of those who visited so much pain on both sides would be crucial.

These are the people who may have the knowledge which will bring absolutely nobody back but at least offer victims’ families the chance to get some closure, finally.

For this reason, the statements of Johnny Adair and Jake Mac Siacais are a reality check for anyone with hopes that such a commission might actually achieve anything.

Coming from opposite sides of the conflict, they both have similar questions over the proposed commission and doubts over its motivation..

Adair says he would only support a truth commission if the role of RUC Special Branch in Troubles cases was “exposed”, which is not going to happen.

Republican Mac Siacais is opposed to the plans, because he feels it is simply a way for the Government to “whitewash” its responsibility, and that of the security services in Troubles cases.

Their views are likely shared with former paramilitaries of both persuasions. Their suspicion is that local gangs and terror groups are being asked to open a window to their past activities, while those of state agents who colluded with them will remain closed for good.

A commission for partial truth and little reconciliation is of little merit to anyone it seems.