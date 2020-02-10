Rev Peter Lyle's story will help others fighting depression

The Rev Peter Lyle, the minister of Ballyholme Presbyterian Church, has spoken movingly in an interview in today's paper where he outlines his battle with depression and his ultimate recovery.

His story shows what many other people are going through, and the way in which mental illness is still a stigma in our society.

Mr Lyle has done a service in speaking out to help other people. He says that people regard him as courageous in doing so. This does take courage, but as Peter Lyle himself points out, the real courage comes when people admit that they have a problem and then seek professional help.