Rise in domestic incidents a worrying trend for police

'Home, in some cases, is the not the safest place to be.' (PA)

About the only good news connected with the coronavirus pandemic is that crime in Northern Ireland has fallen by around one third during the lockdown with sex offences, drug offences and robberies showing reductions of 40-50%. These require criminals to be out and about, a task made more difficult by the stay at home regulations.

However, it is concerning that there have been six murders in the weeks under review compared to two in the same period last year. Half of those were the result of domestic incidents, something that police and public health officials had been worried about.

