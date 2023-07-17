Rory McIlroy is back on top and able to focus on his game

A stunning finish saw him win the Scottish Open yesterday afternoon and all looks good going into the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool — scene of his only Open win to date in 2014.

It’s probably no coincidence that his return to winning ways has come as peace breaks out in the golfing world, and after it’s been revealed that for the past two years he has been the major figure embroiled in the battle to control the sport.

Indeed, if there was one man crucial to the breakthrough in peace negotiations, it was the ever popular Holywood man.

Perhaps all the pieces are finally falling into place for Rory to add to his haul of four major wins. When he’s on form, nobody does it better.

All eyes are always on him. but yesterday’s sensational finish to lift the Scottish Open title shows that now peace has been restored, he can finally concentrate on what matters most — winning the biggest tournaments with the weight of the golfing world lifted from his shoulders.