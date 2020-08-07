Schools always have to come before pubs

'The measures announced by the Executive - making the wearing of masks in shops and other enclosed spaces mandatory from Monday, postponing the reopening of 'wet' pubs and bringing all children back to all schools at the beginning of September - showed ministers at their best.'

Yesterday was one of the most significant days in the battle to contain coronavirus since the introduction of lockdown in March.

The measures announced by the Executive - making the wearing of masks in shops and other enclosed spaces mandatory from Monday, postponing the reopening of 'wet' pubs and bringing all children back to all schools at the beginning of September - showed ministers at their best.

Quite rightly, they prioritised the reopening of schools over the reopening of drink-only pubs, and acted quickly to make mask-wearing mandatory, given the evidence that most people have refused to do it voluntarily.

Behind it all lies the ominous news that the R figure - the rate of infection - has risen to above 1, the benchmark which was regarded as the upper preferred level.

More cases of Covid-19 have also been identified and hospital admissions have risen.

The Executive could not ignore such evidence, even if it meant that a sector of the hospitality industry would have to wait another three weeks before reopening.

There have been dire warnings that thousands of jobs could be lost and hundreds of pubs closed if they are not allowed to open. However, when balanced against a threat to public health - evidence elsewhere shows that public houses can be the sites of new Covid-19 transmissions - pubs must come second.

While it is no comfort to publicans, alcohol is still freely available from off-licences, and those thirsting for their pint can continue to enjoy it in their homes.

The introduction of the mandatory wearing of face masks in shops is a slap on the wrist for those who refused to do it voluntarily.

Northern Ireland's efforts to contain the pandemic were largely successful because the public bought into the need to obey lockdown and the measures introduced over the three months that it lasted.

However, there appears to be an impression among some people - often, but not exclusively, younger age groups - that somehow the worst of the pandemic is over and guards can be dropped.

Nothing is further from the truth, and yesterday's announcements show that ministers are still wary of a second spike of infections.

We have to get back to treating this potentially lethal virus with all seriousness.

That means following the Stormont Executive's advice and guidelines.