School’s new library on bus is ideal to start pupils’ reading journey

Every year World Book Day highlights the importance of stories in feeding the imagination of children.

And it’s a great excuse for school children to dress up as their favourite characters, draw reluctant readers into the delights of the literary world and celebrate some of the most imaginative creative influences around.

Books feed the mind, even in the very youngest members of society.

Words are to be cherished, stories are to take delight in and enjoyed time and time again.

It remains important to remind children that books are not simply for World Book Day. They stay with you for life and can be enjoyed any day of the year.

All credit to the staff and parents at West Winds Primary School in Newtownards who are starting the literary journey of their young pupils in the best possible way — having created the school’s new library in a re-purposed double decker bus. Now there’s an idea that could leap right off the page for other schools as a novel way of fostering a love of storytelling!