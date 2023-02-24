Sickening attack on PSNI officer a dark reminder of our past

When the news broke that a PSNI officer had been shot in Omagh late on Wednesday evening all the words of condemnation came flooding out. Shock. Disgust. Revulsion. Sickening. Evil.

There are any number of others that could have been used, words we hoped were consigned to the past, locked away in the horror terrorism inflicted across the Northern Ireland of the 70s and 80s.

Here we are, again, in 2023, using those same words in the exact same context.

A father at a football session with his son, surrounded by scores of other children whose parents were also watching on. Parents and children from all backgrounds playing together, being part of the community together, living together. That is the Northern Ireland we all want to see. That is the Northern Ireland the Good Friday Agreement ushered in. But as ever, there are some, if only a few, who remain so steeped in hatred they will stoop to any unfathomable depths to try to further whatever cause they have.

The very thought that those who committed such an attack were willing to place children in danger is chilling. Kids were running in sheer terror. Is that really what people want to see?

No society should sit back and tolerate its children being subjected to such scenes which will be all too familiar to so many of their parents.

Anyone with children of their own must understand that the gunmen and those who assisted their murder bid in any way have no place in the world we all wish to live in, one that’s free from their murderous intentions. An attempt to take the life of anyone is unjustifiable, no matter what excuse, no matter whatever warped reasoning, is churned sickeningly out in the aftermath of this attack.

John Caldwell is a high ranking police officer, a Detective Chief Inspector. And with his rank comes greater responsibility for protecting the public, a stronger spotlight in the media.

He has been involved in some of the highest profile murder investigations of recent years — Lyra McKee, Natalie McNally, Shane Whitla and, in 2011, his own PSNI colleague Ronan Kerr — often addressing the media as a very public face of the PSNI.

He is also a father and a husband and a man who lives his life as part of the community the way we all do.

And it’s that whole community which was targeted on Wednesday night. The very fact that they would choose a Youth Sports Centre to launch their attack shows they have no regard for anyone.

In a New Year message the New IRA, the main line of PSNI inquiries, said it would use “all means at its disposal” to end the “bondage” of British rule in Northern Ireland.

Those means clearly include putting children in their line of fire. They include placing families in danger. They include trying to rob children of their fathers and leaving them with their traumatic memories. They have already dredged up memories so many in Northern Ireland will have tucked away in the hope they would never have to revisit them.

That came not long after the terrorist threat Northern Ireland was facing was downgraded from severe to substantial. There were even calls that all officers need no longer carry firearms for their protection.

Wednesday night’s attack shows us all there are still a few out there in society who are willing to put everyone at risk to achieve their aims through violent means. And it only takes a few.

The streets will be safer if they are never allowed back onto them. And if those who support them are also removed to allow everyone with an ounce of decency in their bones to carry on with their lives free from their unwanted threats of terror.

John Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital. The prayers and thoughts of all will be with him, his family and those who know and serve with him in protecting the community.

It is time Northern Ireland rooted out the evil that persists at its core once and for all.