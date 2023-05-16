Signs point to public loos in NI going down the toilet

Overall there has been a decline in the number of public toilets across Northern Ireland

The disparity and general decline of public toilet provision across Northern Ireland is a matter of concern.

Whether for children on a family day out, a baby needing a nappy urgently changed, or adults simply being caught short, one would think access to such amenities is a given.

However, new figures have shown that this is far from the case.

Households pay their rates, and in many areas they are forking out more and getting less in return.

This is true when it comes to public toilets in certain parts of the region.

Ballymena residents have recently vented their frustrations following the closure of “awarding-winning” public toilets in the town centre, and they won’t be the last, looking at the trends.

While some council areas such as Newry, Mourne and Down have seen no change in the number of public toilets over the past decade, in others the picture is very different.

Take the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

In 2013, it had 15 sets of public toilets and today there are 12.

Others actually have more public toilets now than they did 10 years ago, such as Lisburn and Castlereagh and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Overall, though, there are 11 less public loos across Northern Ireland when compared to 2013.

Residents have not only been complaining about the lack of toilets, but also the state they are in.

Ratepayers rightly expect their money going to good use and for amenities to be kept in a clean, working condition.

Judging by the number of complaints filed about public toilets, it is clear this is not always the reality.

Hundreds of grievances have been made in recent years, detailing everything from faeces smeared over the cubicles and a lack of baby changing facilities, to vandalism and opening times.

Some councils have said they do not keep a record of complaints, which is unhelpful if local authorities wanted to track “problem” areas. Those that do vary in the number received, ranging from just a handful to those totalling in the dozens.

Council services are funded by the rates collected from households.

Earlier this year all of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils agreed to hike their rates in light of funding pressures.

This amounts to tens of millions of pounds and, in return, residents expect there to be an adequate provision of public toilets, and for these facilities to be in a usable condition.