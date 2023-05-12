Sir Declan Morgan could prove to be a shrewd choice for truth recovery body

The appointment of former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan as chief commissioner of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) is a wise choice, but he has a difficult job ahead of him.

A component of the extremely controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, the ICRIR will be tasked with, among other things, carrying out reviews of Troubles-related deaths and referring certain cases to prosecutors.

The Legacy Bill has been condemned by all of the main political parties here, and even some Tories, whose party put the bill forward in the first place.

There have been concerns over the fact the legislation will give an effective amnesty to perpetrators of crimes committed during the Troubles in exchange for information. It will also prevent further legacy inquests and civil cases.

Sir Declan Morgan’s appointment to a body that forms part of this controversial legislation is therefore an unenviable one.

Dealing with any Troubles-related incident is a sensitive and difficult task. With more than 1,000 murders committed during the conflict still unsolved, the ICRIR will likely have an extremely burdensome caseload.

Sir Declan does have significant experience with Troubles-related cases. For decades he served as a barrister during some of the most violent years of the Troubles and later became a High Court judge in 2004 and Lord Chief Justice five years later.

Indeed, back in 2016 he proposed setting up a unit to deal with outstanding inquests into Troubles deaths, which ultimately did not come to fruition.

Another factor which will add to the difficulty of Sir Declan’s job is the question as to how many families will have faith in it — and therefore cooperate.

This aspect of the ICRIR was touched upon in Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris’ comments on the appointment.

“Sir Declan brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland from 2009-2021,” he said.

“A hallmark of his distinguished career has been his commitment to addressing Northern Ireland’s past. I am confident that he will bring the highest level of experience, expertise and integrity to this post which will help build public confidence in the ICRIR.”

The success of the ICRIR is yet to be seen and it will not begin its work until the Legacy Bill receives Royal Assent, but Sir Declan’s experience shows he is the man for the job, despite how undoubtedly tough it will be.