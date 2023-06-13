So many benefits to learning languages for NI students

The teaching of languages in NI schools was hampered by the pandemic. Stock image.

A Canadian psycholinguist remarked: “One language sets you in a corridor for life. Two languages open every door along the way.”

We live in an increasingly multicultural society and there’s great value in learning different languages.

It helps us understand other people and their roots, while broadening our world view and providing a valuable work skill.

That’s why it’s welcome news that the popularity of languages being taught in our schools is recovering from the pandemic.

A new report has found that language learning in post-primary school is plateauing, after seeing a sharp decline in the uptake of languages at GCSE level during the pandemic.

The research highlighted that Spanish is now the most commonly taught languages at schools here at both GCSE and A-level, with Irish also replacing French as the second most popular at GCSE.

NI schools are also offering an increasing range of languages at extra-curricular level, including Arabic and Mandarin.

As well as helping us understand other cultures, languages are a vital work skill in many sectors, but unfortunately this seems to be lost on some pupils.

The report added that only 14.2% of Year 9 pupils surveyed see the potential for languages to be part of their future careers. However, with 73% enjoying languages at Key Stage three, motivation is still high.

The research also showed the teaching of languages in primary schools is recovering after being badly impacted during the pandemic, with 51% of schools surveyed currently teaching languages as part of their curriculum.

It is important to note that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland where learning a language is not compulsory for primary school pupils, but 84% of schools feel it should be statutory at Key Stage three.

Dr Ian Collen, who led the research, said there needs to be further investment in language learning.

Without this, pupils here will fall behind and our future talent pool will be at risk of losing out in the job market compared to other regions in the UK and Ireland.

“It would be timely to overhaul curriculum content and assessment of languages to better reflect the lives of young people today, and offer appropriate vocational qualifications in languages through progression pathways for all learners,” he added.

However, given the Stormont stalemate and dire budgetary outlook, increased funding in this area could be a long time coming.