So typical of Trump to ‘take a swing’ at Biden

Former US President Donald Trump is never one to miss out on an opportunity to boast, or stick the boot into one of his (many) political opponents.

And yesterday was no different. After hitting his first drive at his Doonbeg course in the west of Ireland, which apparently reached an impressive 280 yards, he mocked President Joe Biden’s physical abilities and golf skills.

“You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so,” he said to the gathered media. “Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right down the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 down the middle.”

He later went on to brand Mr Biden an “incompetent person”. It seems Mr Trump still hasn’t gotten over his 2020 election defeat at the hands of his Democratic Party opponent, or perhaps he has taken the warm reception the US president received during his visit to Ireland last month to heart.

Mr Trump also hit out at accusations he sexually assaulted a writer in the 90s, a case which is currently before the courts in the US. One thing is certain, where Trump goes, stories and soundbites will follow.