Solution to Belfast’s rat problem begins with ourselves

Short of sending a few bags of gold in the direction of the Pied Piper of Hamelin fame, it’s difficult to see a permanent solution to Belfast’s growing rat problem .

And the bags of gold available are rapidly running out, as shown by the cuts to services across all government departments.

Latest figures show that Belfast City Council tackled 3,078 rodent infestations last year, up from 2,128 in 2021.

And requests for sewer baiting for April 2023 are up 25% on the number of requests received in April 2022.

The stats make for unpleasant reading. And it all sounds like a very unhealthy situation.

But rather than simply call for help when rats come to visit, perhaps it’s about time we all started to try to help the situation ourselves? The number of people casually discarding rubbish around the streets does not help the situation.

If we build a city fit for rats, they will come. And when the money used to rid ourselves of the pests takes away from other essential services, can we really complain?