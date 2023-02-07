St Patrick’s Day in Belfast gets better with every year

Thousands attended last year's parade, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic: Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It’s one of the biggest days of the calendar in Ireland, and it looks like this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Belfast will not disappoint.

From oral history lessons to traditional music, not to mention the parade itself, there will be something for everyone.

In fact, the council has decided to lengthen the traditional parade route in response to the huge crowds that descended on the city last year.

Feile an Phobail is also playing its part, running a series of traditional music sessions over a week at more than 40 venues.

At a time when many of us are struggling financially, it is welcome that the bulk of events will be free, including the big concert at Custom House Square on March 16.

St Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating our patron saint with family and friends.

It is also a fantastic way of promoting Belfast, boosting our tourism offering and attracting even more visitors.

While there may not be many things to celebrate in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis and our ongoing political logjam, March 17 is a day guaranteed to be filled with cheer.