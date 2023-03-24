Stalkers must feel full wrath of the law

Over 50 allegations of stalking have been made to the PSNI since the introduction of new legislation came into force in Northern Ireland a year ago.

What is needed now are convictions to ensure those who find themselves a victim know there is light at the end of the tunnel they find themselves in.

Northern Ireland can expect the number of incidents to rise now that the signal has been made that the crime is being treated with the seriousness it deserves. And while it may seem alarming when those figures of reported incidents start to grow, there should also be some small comfort in that finally stalking is receiving the attention it deserves.

When the new legislation was introduced, which created the new offence of stalking, applying to two or more occasions that cause a person to suffer “fear, alarm or substantial distress”, PSNI chief Simon Byrne said: “Stalking is a sinister crime that takes over and destroys lives. It is vital that those affected feel confident in reporting, knowing that action will be taken and that the law is on their side.”

But those who find themselves a victim of stalking will only feel that confidence if the punishment fits the crime.

Read more 54 stalking allegations made to PSNI since new law introduced

All too often the good intentions of enforcing the law fall short when it comes to getting a positive result in the courts. That’s something that has dogged the judicial system across many areas of crime. There is little point in making new legislation then not following it through when the reports mount up. Indeed, it will be counterproductive. It will only put off people from reporting in the first place if they assume there is going to be little point. It could make their own situation even worse.

People need to feel safe on the streets, in their home and at work.

What that also means is maintaining a police force at a level to meet the expectations and requirements of society.

For too long now the PSNI has been facing a financial crisis, with the number of officers falling below the level needed to adequately meet the demand being placed on their services.

To be serious about tackling crime, we need a force fit for the purpose of doing just that, lest we run the risk of again reducing the confidence of people across the community who may be living in fear in reporting incidents.

When people are most vulnerable, they deserve to be confident that those who are leaving them in that state of fear, alarm and substantial distress are going to be dealt with in the appropriate manner.