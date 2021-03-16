Stormont failing Belfast Holyland residents

Residents in the Holyland area of south Belfast are bracing themselves for another holiday marred by anti-social behaviour tomorrow. St Patrick's Day is always an occasion for hundreds of young people to descend on the locality for street parties and widespread loutish behaviour fuelled by drink.

While the finger of blame is most often pointed at students given the large numbers who live there during term time, and undoubtedly many are at fault, the area is also invaded by many others who have no connection with either of the city's two universities.

But, as far as the residents are concerned, it matters not who is to blame.

Rather, they want to see positive action taken to curb the anti-social behaviour, especially given the pandemic. Various initiatives involved cooperation between police, university authorities and Belfast City Council have been largely ineffective.

Which begs the question: what is the Executive doing about the situation?

Ultimately, it is the Executive's responsibility to ensure that strong action is taken, not only to protect property but also lives, as the Holyland gathering has the potential to be a Covid super-spreader event at a pivotal moment in efforts to curb the transmission of the virus. The often-criticised Belfast City Council came up with a really innovative suggestion to help deal with anti-social behaviour in areas like the Holyland six months ago, but its plea for new legislative powers was turned down by the Department for Communities.

The council wanted its officers to be given the status of special constables and powers to enter properties, hand out fines and direct people to return to their residences.

It was a serious attempt to stamp down on street parties and rowdiness, and restrictions could also be placed on designated areas - from a single street to a wider area.

While this was a new approach, the Department for Communities should surely have recognised it was the sort of lateral thinking required to deal with a specific problem which has been ongoing for years.

The department argued it would not be possible to introduce emergency legislation in such a short time frame, yet all sorts of regulations were passed to deal specifically with the pandemic in the past year. It was not beyond the wit of the legislature to add another raft of regulations allowing council officials to act as outlined.

Failure to do so has led to fears about what tomorrow will bring.