Stormont's £1m gravy train gives us all food for thought

The Northern Ireland Assembly has often been called a 'gravy train', but until today not literally so.

It now emerges that more than £1m of public money has been spent over the past five years in subsidising the catering at Stormont which includes the swanky Members' dining-room.

Incredibly some £700,000 was spent during the three years when the Assembly was not even sitting.

This was revealed to the MLA Jim Allister by the Assembly Commission.

The costly high-class fayre for staff, the media, and politicians, included steamed hake and miso broth.

Did no-one think of a lunchbox?