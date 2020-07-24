Subsidised staycations a shot in the arm for tourism

'The Republic of Ireland has come up with an innovative scheme to boost staycations. Starting in September, the tourism off-season, people taking a holiday at home will be able to claim a tax rebate.'

This is a measure which the Stormont Executive could well copy. It might prove even more successful here, given that Northern Ireland attracts fewer foreign visitors than the Republic and would have less shortfall in tourism spending to make up.

If the measure boosted the number of people holidaying at the province's resorts or hotel complexes in the off-season, it would mitigate to a degree the business lost earlier in the year during lockdown.