Success of Sinn Fein has left DUP facing a big decision over future of Stormont

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said “stable and accountable local government” is now needed in Northern Ireland. His comments come after what has been described as an “historic” election.

Sinn Fein will be celebrating the gains made over the weekend, the voters having returned it as the largest party in local government.

It follows on from last year’s Assembly election when it was returned as the largest party at Stormont.

The DUP has held its vote, coming back with 122 councillors, the same number returned in 2019.

While this could be read as an endorsement of its current strategy on the Windsor Framework, the party will need to make a decision on the future sooner rather than later.

As a result of Thursday’s election the DUP will be the largest grouping in three councils: Lisburn and Castlereagh; Mid and East Antrim, and Ards and North Down.

It will also have the largest number of councillors in Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Causeway Coast and Glens.

The party hasn’t lost, but it also hasn’t made any gains, and the unionist turnout was down in many areas.

Moving forward requires the DUP to lay out clearly what it expects from the Government in order to get the Executive back to work.

While a range of factors were responsible for Sinn Fein increasing its representation from 105 to 144 councillors, there is no getting away from the fact that nationalism is clearly galvanised by the current political crisis created by the DUP.

The nationalist turnout being high was just one of the many factors that helped Sinn Fein to its best ever election at council level.

It is now the largest party in Belfast, Mid Ulster, Derry City and Strabane, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down.

The party will also have overall control of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, after winning 21 out of the 40 seats there.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has said she will be a First Minister for all.

Her attendance at the Queen’s funeral, and more recently the coronation of King Charles III, was billed as unionist outreach and an example of that stance.

The party has worked the international stage to the benefit of the image of Ms O’Neill, who has seen her popularity grow.

The public has no way of judging if she will be a First Minister for all, as she has never served a day in the office due to the DUP boycott of the power-sharing institutions.

If the DUP wants to put that Sinn Fein promise to the test, it will have to serve alongside Ms O’Neill in the Deputy First Minister role, and allow the people to judge her on actions, not words.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there were lessons to learn from the council election results.

“The DUP has had a good election but unionism needs to do better, we need to be winning more seats,” he said.

So, while the election was far from the disaster some predicted for his party, it has left Mr Donaldson in somewhat of a predicament.

With 61% of the overall unionist vote, the DUP has shown it has nothing to fear from the Ulster Unionists, or indeed Jim Allister’s more hardline TUV.

But Sinn Fein took 76% of the overall nationalist vote, and demonstrated that it is focused on growth rather than just holding ground.

This is a challenging time for the DUP, which has established itself as the dominant party of unionism.

But it now needs to show what the strategy is going forward. If it wants to secure the Union, it needs to find a way to make politics work at council, Assembly and Westminster level for all of our people.