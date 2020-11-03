Suicide leaves behind such profound grief

As thousands of people in Northern Ireland know only too well, suicide is no respecter of age, gender or social status. The number of people who have taken their own lives in the province has reached almost epidemic proportions.

It is a trend which seems almost impossible to curb but one man who is determined to play a part in devising new strategies is former NI Secretary of State Owen Paterson.

He is motivated by tragic personal circumstances, the death of his beloved wife of 40 years Rose who took her own life in June.

Like so many other families touched by suicide he remains at a loss as to why she died.

In an emotional interview with his local newspaper, he said she will never see her grandchildren grow up, she will never know how much she was loved, how well she was regarded. Those words are echoes of the comments made by so many other grieving families.

Grief can be so much more profound when there appears to be no reason for the death of a loved one.