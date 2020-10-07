Terrorist thugs behind Coleraine attack cancer on society

The shooting in Coleraine that left a 61-year-old woman fighting for her life was a despicable and reckless act. It is believed three men were involved, with two of them shooting into the woman's house from the front and rear.

There was no way they could have known who was in the line of fire, but it is equally obvious they did not care. Anyone sitting in their home should feel safe from the thugs who roam the streets of too many towns in this province, yet incidents like this, though fortunately usually without injury, happen far too often.

One line of inquiry being followed is that the attack was carried out by loyalist paramilitaries and that the intended target was a relative of the woman, who was not in the house at the time.

These gangsters take upon themselves the mantle of protectors of their communities, but in reality they are parasites feeding off the areas they live in, poisoning young people with drugs and fleecing hard working people. Anyone with information about who was responsible for this shooting must give it to the PSNI immediately.