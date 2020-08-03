The NHS needs to be made fit for purpose as shortage of nurses leaves almost 100,000 patients waiting for surgery
Editor's Viewpoint
It is disturbing to be told that almost 100,000 people in Northern Ireland who are waiting for inpatient treatments have been informed that it will be next year before they are admitted. Because of a shortage of nurses, surgeons are described as "twiddling their thumbs" and are unable to help the 93,600 patients who are due for elective surgery and other procedures.