The reality is biting for our hospitality industry

Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name, as the theme song for famous pub-based sitcom Cheers goes.

Our pubs are a vital part of the community and make up an integral sector of our economy. As JD Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin has said, central Belfast is bucking the national trend when it comes to how pubs are currently performing.

Given their importance, Mr Martin’s plea for people to stop “wasting their time” watching reality shows and get back into pubs is understandable, as the hospitality industry needs customers. However, it is doubtful that the publican is facing the same pressures as owners of smaller bars.

While the chain has taken a hit from the pandemic, there are dozens here that didn’t reopen after the Covid lockdowns.

So while the central argument of Mr Martin’s comments is perfectly reasonable, they might sound better from someone who doesn’t have 884 pubs.

Also, reality TV fans may argue that going to the pub is a bigger waste of time than enjoying their favourite shows.