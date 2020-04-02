There's no excuse for ignoring coronavirus lockdown

Police patrol Castle Street in Belfast on lockdown day 7 as the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland continues on March 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

On the same day that UK deaths from coronavirus hit a new daily peak of 563, bringing the overall total to 2,332, Northern Ireland was given a grim warning that 3,000 people could die in the first wave of the pandemic.

The peak is expected within the next fortnight, with a second wave potentially following later in the year if a vaccine is not developed or if the population's immunity is not sufficiently developed.

The one glimmer of hope is that the potential death toll in the first wave is significantly below the 14,000 suggested by Health Minister Robinson Swann last month.

That figure was a worst-case scenario based on the notion that there would be widespread rejection of the government's guidelines on lockdown and social distancing.

Nevertheless, it remains disheartening that adherence to the guidelines is still well below what it should be, with only about 70% of people staying indoors unless they have to go out to work or run urgent errands.

This is the greatest weapon yet devised to limit the spread of the virus and protect the NHS from virtual collapse, its staff from potentially deadly infection and vulnerable groups in society from death. That people flout these guidelines beggars belief.

It is encouraging that a memorandum of understanding between Northern Ireland and the Republic on how to tackle the crisis is due to be signed, signalling closer co-operation against what is obviously a common enemy.

However, there are still grave challenges facing the NHS in Northern Ireland.

The issue of personal protection equipment for medics remains a political hot potato, with claims that the government did not act quickly enough to ensure staff would have adequate equipment.

With predictions of up to 500 new cases a week entering hospital at the peak of the crisis, there is a huge shortfall in the number of ventilators. That would force doctors into deciding who gets the equipment and who does not - a potentially deadly dilemma.

Of course, it has to be remembered that these are unprecedented days and that enormous work has already been done.

The courage of frontline doctors and nurses cannot be exaggerated.

The sight of bunting in NHS blue going up in west Belfast streets is a tribute to the sort of heroes who are too often forgotten about.