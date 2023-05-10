There’s something for everyone at the Balmoral Show

Preparations under way for the 154th Balmoral Show (Photo by Kevin Scott) — © Kevin Scott

It’s the highlight of Northern Ireland’s agricultural calendar and today sees the return of the Balmoral Show . Thousands are expected to flock to the show at Balmoral Park in Lisburn for four days of competitions, exhibitions and more.

There will also be a range of food to keep attendees going and music to provide a bit of extra entertainment.

Yesterday organisers and exhibitors were busy putting on the finishing touches ahead of opening the gates this morning.

Preparations under way for the 154th Balmoral Show (Photo by Kevin Scott) — © Kevin Scott

Organiser Rhonda Geary said her team has been working tirelessly over the last 12 months to ensure the show goes off without a hitch.

“It’s the 154th Balmoral Show this year and we have something for everyone. Whether it’s horticulture, hot tubs, fashion — it’s all here at the Balmoral show,” she said.

Farmers will be vying for the prestigious championship prizes for their animals, with more than 3,500 animals expected.

It’s one of those good news stories that are much-needed these days. The Balmoral Show is one of Northern Ireland’s best-loved events, and rightly so.