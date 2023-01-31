This waiting game with our politicians is hugely frustrating

Northern Ireland is far too used to living life on the edge. It’s become common place to be on the brink of disaster, on the brink of something wonderful. Only occasionally have we managed to cross the threshold and actually deliver the positive. Too often the negative has scuppered hopes. Everything is such hard work.

This week its been a year since the DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned his position. That brink we were teetering on finally pushed us over.

In all the days, weeks and months that have passed since, there has barely been a search for the climbing gear to pull us back up.

Time is marching on and decisions have to be made — in all Stormont has 39 of them of varying importance — but they need ministerial approval. There remains no ministers to approve. And we’re not talking about signing off on a new carpet for a Stormont function room. We’re talking about decisions that matter to all in society.

Among them, seven relate to the Department of Health including the continued provision of some vital, life saving services.

Also awaiting approval is the entire environmental strategy of Northern Ireland.

The Executive Office itself has four, including one on the publication of a review report into the redress process for victims of historical institutional abuse.

Civil servants, with departments now being run by permanent secretaries, can keep the functions of government ticking over. But any notion of significant progress has to be put on hold along with those major decisions.

Perhaps most importantly, the Secretary of State has had to step in to allocate the budget for the next financial year — how much money each department will have at its disposal. There was supposed to be a three-year budget, giving all departments the scope to plan for the future. The knock-on effect is that very few plans can be drawn up.

In Northern Ireland these days it seems we’re just told we have to wait for everything. Health and education staff are waiting for pay rises. Those in need of medical treatment are waiting for appointments. Cancer patients are waiting for live-saving operations.

Now we’re waiting for the UK Government and the EU to come up with a deal on the NI Protocol. Then we will wait to see if that’s enough to entice the DUP back into Stormont.

The longer this all goes on, the more patience wears thin. There’s only so much waiting that can be done.