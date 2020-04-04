Thought for the weekend

The whole world is stalked by a deadly virus. In our own community, the infection is expected to peak at the very time when Christians celebrate the joy of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. The loss of many lives is feared.

On Palm Sunday, Christians commemorate Our Lord's triumphant entry into Jerusalem to cries of Hosanna.

The word 'Hosanna is an SOS - a 'please save us' - so all is not well in the jubilant welcome Jesus receives.

Humanity's cry for help is directed to "the highest (Matthew" 21:8-9). It is "out of the depths" that we cry and God in the highest Heavens does hear and is attentive to our pleading voices (Psalm 130:1-2).

Jesus comes from the Father, overshadowed by the Holy Spirit from the moment of His conception in Mary's womb, to respond to our cries for help. He is immediately introduced to us as "a Saviour" (Matthew 1:21 and Luke 2:11).

From His birth, He has been journeying towards the Cross - the scene of the great contest between life and death. The Cross is His hour (John 13:1). It is the pivotal moment for all of history and for our humanity itself.

Jesus goes to the battle of the Cross as our champion. Nailed to its wood, He encounters all of our terrors and the darkness is so great that God Himself experiences desolation and abandonment.

For the Beloved Son, the Father is eclipsed in that moment, the horror of which no human being will ever comprehend.

For the humanity of Jesus, it is the moment of utter trust in His Father, whom He can no longer see and from whom He experiences a terrifying separation (Matthew 27:47).

It is, nevertheless, in that very moment of agonising desolation that the salvation of the world is accomplished, evil is brought into subjection and death itself destroyed. Jesus descends into the darkest depths, the places of the bewildered 'why?', where nothing makes any sense.

Because of the Cross and the death of Jesus, there is no place where His Light does not shine (John 1:5).

Now "the night is as clear as the day" (Psalm 139:12). Death is swept away by He who Himself is life.

Nothing whatsoever, not even Covid-19, can separate us from our Father's love made visible in His Son (Romans 8:37-39). The Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead lives also in us (Romans 8:11).