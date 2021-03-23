Threats of violence will get us nowhere

'We need strong unionist leadership at this time, not strong threats.'

The threat of violence by loyalist groups may have helped in the creation of Northern Ireland but has proved the wrong approach every time it has been used in the intervening 100 years.

The history of the province is littered with unionist/loyalist demonstrations which have only served to make many unionists subsequently feel more alienated and ignored.

The NI Parliament which was prorogued by Westminster in 1972 never came back; the Ulster Workers' Council protests did topple the first power-sharing administration at Stormont in 1974 but it only delayed the implementation of mandatory coalition government; the Anglo-Irish Agreement survived mass unionist demonstations and threats of violence and the Good Friday Agreement created the Assembly which has led to Sinn Fein ministers in power.

However, it is still loyalist/unionist kneejerk reaction to threaten more demonstrations when confronted with something they don't like.

Loyalist community groups in east Belfast, Ards and north Down are warning that they will refuse to engage with police or other statutory bodies unless the NI Protocol is removed or drastically changed.

It is an example of ramping up tension in an already febrile atmosphere. It also demonstrates the paucity of political leadership in the loyalist/unionist community.

There is undoubted anger over the implementation of the Protocol but threats will not remove it, only considered political alternatives or mitigations.

It is a mechanism which can be beneficial in commercial times if advantage is taken of Northern Ireland's unique position of remaining within the EU customs union as well as part of the UK. That would make it an attractive investment destination.

However, unionist politicians believe it is a threat to their constitutional position, an argument which only holds water if viewed solely through the prism of the union. Pragmatic politics are being overwhelmed by fear-mongering to the detriment of all the people of Northern Ireland.

The DUP is now being forced to deny that its leader Arlene Foster told the Loyalist Communities Council that her party would consider bringing down the Assembly if all else failed in removing the Protocol.

No rational political party could ever admit to harbouring such an idea in the midst of a pandemic but intemperate words have a habit of creating a dangerous momentum.

We need strong unionist leadership at this time, not strong threats.