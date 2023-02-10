Titanic effort which made us all proud

We’ll be hearing a lot about the 25th anniversary as the year goes on. No, not just the Good Friday Agreement, but something else that had a profound impact on shaping Northern Ireland.

Movie maker James Cameron may be lost in his Avatar world these days, but a quarter of a century ago he unleashed a monster hit with Titanic, and the waves of enthusiasm for the Oscar-laden movie swept across Belfast where, as we all know, the ‘unsinkable’ ship was built.

Until the late 90s, though, Titanic was a vessel whispered quietly about, not sung from the rafters. The story was told about the Belfast shipyard where the world’s biggest, most lavish ocean-going liner was constructed, but not too loudly. It was never really something to boast about. Remembered rather than celebrated.

But in the immediate aftermath of the love story of Jack and Rose, all the drama of the movie and ‘that’ song by Celine Dion, Belfast’s love affair with Titanic flourished.

By 2001 we were proud to call the once derelict land around Belfast harbour the Titanic Quarter.

It’s now home to the SSE Arena, the Titanic Hotel, the Titanic Exhibition Centre and the Titanic Studios – which played such a large part in bringing Game of Thrones to the screen – and spawned a new movie and production industry that could hardly have been dreamed of before.

By 2012 Belfast had a new iconic building which has become famous the world over.

The Titanic museum, its unique design a stunning piece of architecture Belfast had never seen the likes of before, stands out along the lough and greets visitors on cruise ships from all over the world.

A tourism industry was built on the back of it and began to flourish, helped, of course, by the Good Friday Agreement, the anniversary of which we also celebrate this year.

It all fell into place nicely 25 years ago as far as the future prospects of Northern Ireland were concerned.

The movie will now be returning to cinema screens to celebrate the anniversary.

Perhaps its return can take us all back to that time when Northern Ireland seemed to have so much to look forward to, something to take pride in despite adversity, and rekindle an optimism that has been lost in a deepening ocean of negativity in recent years.

And you do wonder what certain areas of Belfast would look like, and what they would be called, had the movie sunk without trace.