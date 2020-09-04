Tough decisions are needed to save NHS

No one envies Robin Swann his role as Health Minister. He inherited a system that was creaking loudly at the seams and before he could even think of tackling the obvious infrastructure deficiences he was confronted by the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

To his credit he is regarded by most people as a man genuinely determined to do his best for both those who work in the NHS and those who use it. He had hardly got behind his desk before he solved the nurses' strike action, and in June launched a document outlining how he sees the health and social care system being rebuilt.

However, this must be seen as the tentative first steps on a very long and very steep road.

Two respected academics writing in this newspaper today deliver a devastating critique on the state of the health service in the province.

Soaring demand, ever-increasing waiting lists, and missed targets for A&E care were historic problems not helped by the fact that politicians decided to abandon their jobs at Stormont for three years, leaving the service without direction and the required drive to tackle the most urgent issues.

Of course, the pandemic merely added to the problems, with operations cancelled, cancer care put on a relatively long finger and waiting lists for a first appointment to see a consultant reaching the equivalent level of one-tenth of the population. All this has resulted in a service which has a higher per capita spending than the UK average yet delivers the lowest rate of elective care.

It should be remembered that a blueprint for addressing some of the systemic problems of the NHS here has been lying in the Department of Health for four years. The Bengoa Report is recognised as a viable way forward, but in the absence of a Health Minister for three years there was no one able to drive that vision.

Its aim was to create a health system that would do more to help people stay well and avoid so much hospital care. That could be seen as the Holy Grail of healthcare, avoiding the situation which occurs now of people being hospitalised and then unable to be sent home because of lack of social care in the community.

Mr Swann has proved himself a straight talking Health Minister and he, no doubt, recognises the magnitude of the challenges he faces. Just as we are all in it together to fight Covid-19, so he deserves support from all other parties in taking the tough decisions needed to resuscitate the NHS.