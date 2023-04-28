Tragic A5 crash reaffirms urgent need for greater road safety

The latest fatal crash on the A5 occurred near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone

The latest fatal crash on the A5 occurred near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone

The number of people who die as the result of road traffic accidents continues to mount in Northern Ireland.

Three more have been added to the tragic toll following the latest crash on the notorious A5.

This time, the accident happened early in the morning, just outside Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

Three people travelling in a minibus, which was in a collision with a lorry, will never make it home.

And while this latest accident happened on a quieter stretch of the road, the message is again reinforced that urgent progress must be made to improve safety along the route, which plays a vital part in linking Derry with Dublin and elsewhere in the Republic of Ireland.

The A5 is a road with heavy traffic. It’s a road with junction after dangerous junction. It’s a road not fit for coping with the volume of traffic that travels along it daily.

It’s also a road that is largely long and straight and, as such, badly in need of becoming a dual carriageway to ease the flow of traffic.

It was in 2007 when the A5 Western Transport Corridor project was announced. That was supposed to herald a new era of infrastructure linking the north-west to the Republic. Not only would it be a boost for the economy, but would also potentially save lives.

Until yesterday, 44 people had been killed on the existing road since the Executive first approved a dual carriageway in 2007. The stretch between Aughnacloy and Ballygawley remains part of the project which has consistently been held up in legal challenges and financial constraints.

Too many times have the words “unspeakable tragedy” been spoken.

If there is a problem, there is a solution. And where there is a solution, there is progress. The problem with the A5 road is known and solutions have been prepared, but where exactly is the progress?

Road safety campaigners do not need any more statistics with which to arm themselves, nor do they want them. Sadly, however, they have them.

The deaths of three more people on Northern Ireland’s roads reinforces the need for stronger road safety messages.

Everything possible should be done to ensure our roads are as safe as they can possibly be.

That may well take considerable investment — something a damaging budget will not help — but consider asking those left mourning the loss of loved ones during such a shocking, brief and horrific moment in time whether the price is worth paying. There would only be one answer.