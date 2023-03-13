Truly moving spectacle in memory of Matthew

Hundreds of tractors in memory of Matthew McCallan make their way from Carrickmore to Dungannon

Hundreds of tractors in memory of Matthew McCallan make their way from Carrickmore to Dungannon

There’s an image of a young Matthew McCallan, sitting on a tractor with his grandad, that will be a carbon copy of so many in the photo albums of any number of local families.

Aged just three, the fascinated youngster sits on his grandfather’s knee.

Sunday would have been the tragic schoolboy’s 16th birthday.

He’d have been one of the first in the queue to take part in a fundraising tractor run from Carrickmore to his home town of Dungannon in Co Tyrone.

It was staged in memory of the teenager, who died of hypothermia after going missing in December.

“He’s here, having a ball with us,” said his mother Frances.

Adding that Matthew would have “absolutely loved” the whole day, she revealed she had visited his grave before the event and “had a good cry”.

It is such community spirit shining through that will have given the family a lift as they remembered the boy who never came home.

It was a fitting day that would have been right up Matthew’s street.