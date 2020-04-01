United front in coronavirus battle needed now more than ever

'It is not good to have a situation in which a minister or ministers go on a solo run and, in doing so, undermine a previously agreed decision through apparent dissension.'

The latest figures of 381 deaths from coronavirus in the UK in the last 24 hours — and a total of more than 1,800 — give rise to further apprehension and worry.

In Northern Ireland there are 28 deaths and 586 confirmed cases — a rise of 53 in 24 hours.

The latest figures in Ireland, meanwhile, show 17 deaths and 325 new cases.

It is against this background that there is some concern about apparent differences in the Executive over certain aspects of handling the crisis.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said that there are ministers around the table and they are free to discuss and come to an agreement.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said that if she feels something is not being done, she has the right to make that point.

Both women are correct, and it seems natural in any free society that major politicians have the right to discuss the situation thoroughly and try to reach an agreement.

However, it is also vital that a common approach is agreed and adhered to.

It is not good to have a situation in which a minister or ministers go on a solo run and, in doing so, undermine a previously agreed decision through apparent dissension.

It is important to have earnest debates about proposed steps to be taken, but when it comes to public policy and pronouncements which ask the public to accept something and act accordingly, it should be done on the basis that everyone agrees to buy into it. That is by far the best way to move forward.

Of course we should listen to expert advice from London, and elsewhere, but because we are on the same island of Ireland we also need to be aware of what is happening across the border and what the impact may be.

We have our own and other experts to help protect ourselves, but we really cannot have the public starting to wonder whether the authorities are making the right decisions and then questioning which set of advice should be followed.

There was some good news last night when the chief medical officers from Northern Ireland and the Republic agreed a memorandum of understanding to formalise coordination and cooperation between the two jurisdictions.

This is a welcome move in these difficult times, when it is more important than ever for the Stormont Executive to have a joined-up approach and show real leadership.