Use your vote, this election does matter

While they may not be as high-profile as the Assembly or Westminster polls, local government elections are still extremely important.

Your local council deals with vital services, such as bin collections, street cleansing, parks and leisure centres.

Households pay rates to fund these services, without which our day-to-day lives would be very different. Rubbish would pile up, play parks for kids would shut and streets in towns and cities would be filthy.

Councillors are on the very frontline of politics and community work, taking calls from constituents and trying to sort out problems day and night. They do this for no money, only an allowance for expenses to help them carry out their work, and often with little fanfare or public thanks.

Particularly in the absence of a functioning Executive, councils and this election is much more important.

Tens of millions of pounds of public money flows through Northern Ireland’s 11 local authorities each year. In many cases where that money goes is decided by local representatives.

Many councillors also go on to serve in higher office, whether that be in the Assembly or at Westminster, where they can play a role in tabling legislation that can drastically change lives and improve not just their own community, but the entire country.

Perhaps more so than other elections, council seats are frequently decided on just a handful of votes. Your ballot could make the difference between a candidate winning a seat and going on to become an able and hard-working local representative, and missing out.

In the last council election, a wide array of representatives from different backgrounds were elected.

Every single councillor is able to put forward motions which, if successful, can make a real difference. Take Belfast City Council for instance. Motions passed during the council term included one bid to establish a fuel poverty hardship fund to help those struggling to heat their homes in the colder months.

It was successful and led to the establishment of a scheme that provided households with £100 payments to help those most in need pay their energy bills.

Another motion could see the setting up of a safe injecting facility in the city.

In 2019, 52.7% of the electorate cast their vote. This is not a bad figure when compared to the rest of the UK, but it could always be better. Your vote is important and a hard-earned democratic right. Use it.