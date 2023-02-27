Vague promises about protocol must give way to a concrete, workable solution

It was on June 24, 2016 that David Cameron resigned as Prime Minister after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

He would never have suspected three further Conservative and Unionist Party Prime Ministers would follow in his wake — and we’re still working on it.

There have been deals on the table, years of negotiations, parliamentary debates and votes.

And we stand once more on the cusp of a breakthrough.

For the future of Northern Ireland, the stability the country craves, and the restoration of a Stormont Executive it so desperately needs, the vague promises which have received attention over the weekend must give way to a concrete, workable solution which can only be to the benefit of everyone who lives here, works here and wants our government to get back into operation.

Should there be some form of ‘NI scrutiny’ included in whatever deal finally emerges from the negotiations, as suggested in some reports over the weekend, it would go some way to addressing the apparent ‘democratic deficit’ which currently exists.

But the real test, when the legal text is pored over, will be if what’s agreed goes far enough to win over unionism and particularly the DUP.

According to those ‘sources’ again, No.10 is realistic and does not expect Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party to back any deal immediately, but hopes it will not reject any agreement outright.

When it comes to managing expectations, that note of realism should temper any hopes of any immediate end to the political stalemate here.

Going ahead without the express backing of the DUP would be a gamble by the Prime Minister, and should he press on it carries the risk of shaving off valuable support from the pro-Brexit wing of his party.

But one thing has become apparent over the last few weeks.

Rishi Sunak wants to make this work. And the veil of confrontation between the UK, Republic of Ireland and the EU seems to have been lifted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet the Prime Minister today in Windsor.

It’s shaping up to be a pivotal moment.

“We believe this deal is necessary to save the Union, to keep Northern Ireland part of the union and to ensure that democracy and democratic processes are used to establish laws in Northern Ireland,” said Sammy Wilson.

Time will tell if Mr Wilson and his DUP colleagues will be satisfied by what emerges. But it does finally appear they will have something concrete to scrutinise.