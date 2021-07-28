Viewpoint: Bridie boldly takes ballet into uncharted territory

Bridie Mayfield’s vision of ballet is somewhat surreal — the dancers perform purely to heavy metal music. It is like turning up at a Daniel O’Donnell concert and hearing him sing punk rock.

But the Brisbane dancer’s idea is no mere fantasy for she is currently working on her ballet and plans to tour it around Scandanavia next year.

It may seem a huge leap of faith for the mother-of-two but she is not one who will die wondering if her plans might have succeeded.

Instead she goes for whatever idea is foremost in her mind. That is how she ended up in Northern Ireland seven years ago. She decided to emigrate here from Australia to get work as an extra on the global television hit Game of Thrones.

Not only did she succeed but she and her two sons have found work as extras on a number of other series and films.

She is certainly a free spirit and many will envy her approach to life. In her approach she is the very epitome of what an artist should be, taking left field ideas and turning them into reality.