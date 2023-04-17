Viewpoint: Couple take refreshing approach to travelling

Many may dream of quitting the daily grind of 9-5 work for a life of adventure in foreign lands. But few actually live out that ambition.

Two people who did take the plunge are Amy Gervin and Ronan McCabe from Tyrone.

They have amassed a large following on TikTok with their ‘DitchinThe9-5’ channel, which documents their travels around Ireland, Europe and beyond.

For them, it means no more Sunday nights spent dreading the return to work, or Mondays battling the rush-hour traffic on the M1.

Amy tells us today: “We quickly realised that a repetitive nine-to-five weekly cycle wasn’t what we wanted. We thought to ourselves, ‘Is that it? Is this the meaning of life?’ — we didn’t want to do that forever.”

It is an admirable view.

Travel opens new windows to the world and broadens our horizons.

“I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list," is an often-used phrase.

Amy and Ronan have made a pretty impressive start on the road towards that goal.