Vigilance and common sense can help us to avoid panicking in the fight against deadly coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus continues worldwide, with the latest figures revealing 83,000 cases reported, with some 2,800 deaths. Reports of the first positive case in Northern Ireland brings home the enormity of it all.

So far the authorities have reacted swiftly to deal with the case of a woman who flew into Dublin with a child from northern Italy and travelled to Belfast. She took steps to inform health experts and is now being treated in isolation at home following tests in hospital.

Anyone in close contact with the woman has been contacted and Health Minister Robin Swann has placed the current situation in perspective by revealing that 93 tests here have been completed, with one presumed positive.

People are still worried and these concerns are cascading. Ski school trips and sporting events, including the Ireland v Italy Six Nations rugby match in Dublin, have been called off and some people are cancelling holidays.

There is great concern economically, with fears that this outbreak may have as major an effect on the economy as the 2008 financial crash. Business people here are worrying if they should curtail plans for going abroad and overseas colleagues are facing the same choice.

All of which does little to help imports and exports.

It is vital to give the public as much information as possible at the right time, without creating panic.

The Church of Ireland and Catholic Church here have issued guidelines about holding church services in a way that can minimise the risk.

Other organisations could learn from this and everyone should think of every way possible to combat this threat. However, every effort should be made to prevent a pandemic of panic.

People can, in vital ways, help themselves by obeying the advice of experts in such basic things as proper hand-washing.

Vigilance and common sense are vitally important in these challenging times.