Violence won’t help scupper NI Protocol

In civil society it’s always the democratic right of the people to protest peacefully over things they don’t agree with.

In Northern Ireland there’s always a danger that a red line will be stepped over, and eyes will be trained closely on Lanark Way in west Belfast on Wednesday night.

There is little doubt that the NI Protocol, and the threat to the union with the UK it poses in the eyes of loyalists, has stirred up anger. But to lose control of that anger would create nothing other than a backlash against those who take that step too far.

This week we have already seen discontentment from those who wish to spill over into violence.

A burnt out bus in Newtownards on Monday morning, hijacked and set on fire by those claiming to be from the Protestant Action Force.

What it left was a scar on the road, a bus driver badly shaken and happy to get out alive, a trail of condemnation and the threat of further violence hanging in the air.

The danger is that the threat will hover again over Lanark Way, with social media posts circulating calling loyalists onto the streets again on Wednesday to protest.

We just have to look to April this year to see how quickly a spark of violence can ignite in a volatile atmosphere.

Lanark Way has long been a focal point of trouble. An interface between the Shankill and Springfield Roads, it’s prime territory for tensions to erupt.

And with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson telling party members that he has extended a deadline he initially set in September to pull his ministers out of the Stormont Executive by the start of November if there was no action on the NI Protocol, the frustrations are reaching boiling point once more.

Negotiations between the EU and UK on addressing issues with the protocol remain ongoing.

“We should not forget the stance taken by the European Union even until recent weeks or ignore the progress that has been made,” the DUP leader said.

“We secured that progress because of decisive action taken by the Democratic Unionist Party and a united focus across the Unionist family.

“Whilst we await the outcome of negotiations our strategy remains clear and unchanged”.

Loyalists say they feel ‘let down’ by the DUP, but violence is never the answer.

It is a time for cool heads and reasoned arguments. Gather, protest, have a collective voice heard, but make the case with dignity and in a way that poses no threat to life, livelihood or property.