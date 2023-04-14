Wax in stormy waters over Titanic centre

Belfast is a city steeped in maritime history. Not all of it was successful, but the story has been told for more than 100 years.

The links between the city and the ill-fated Titanic still capture the imagination of people around the world.

Some history is there to be celebrated, and some history is there to be remembered. There is a difference.

In Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, named, of course, after the ‘unsinkable’ liner, they are rightly proud of the history that surrounds them.

There is no glory in the fact that the Titanic now rests at the bottom of the northern Atlantic Ocean, along with the bodies of more than 1,500 people killed in the disaster.

James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic based on the ship provided not only a boost to the film industry but created tourism and investment in a part of Belfast that desperately needed revitalisation.

Hotels, visitor attractions, exhibition centres and even film studios have moved to the strip of land in the shadow of Harland and Wolff’s Samson and Goliath cranes.

The history books are filled with tragic events. That Belfast has, even 100 years later, managed to turn tragedy into triumph is to be applauded.

As is the fact that it has been done in a tasteful, respectful fashion.

It is disappointing when someone in the public eye pours scorn on a project into which so much has been put.

Pride is not taken in the fact the Titanic sank.

Pride is taken in Belfast’s place in maritime history. Pride is taken in the workmanship shown over decades in the shipyards. Pride is taken in the legacy of the liner.

It remains a fascination rather than a “horror show”, as claimed by comedian and author Ruby Wax.

Whether her comments were sarcastic or designed to attract attention, they will have been hurtful to the people who worked so hard on the development and launch of the Titanic visitor centre.

There was a time when Belfast was a no-go city for any performer on tour, never mind the regular tourist.

There was a time when hotels in the city were practically non-existent.

Today, visitors can stay in luxurious surroundings and sample all the history of Belfast has to offer.

Yes, some of it is good, and some of it not so good. That’s history for you.

It can’t be rewritten, but it can be remembered, with something new and improved built on the foundations.