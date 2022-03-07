We all have a role to play in tackling the climate crisis

Today we kick off a week-long series in the Belfast Telegraph focusing on the climate crisis and how it affects Northern Ireland. In this series we will look at stories, big and small, across the country which touch on the environment. The intention is not to tell readers what you should or should not think, but rather highlight the issues and try and answer some of the questions — no matter how trivial they seem.

When we initially planned this initiative, we did not know that fears over nuclear safety would be heightened with Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

If anything, Vladimir Putin’s action makes it even more crucial that we face up to the increased challenges. War in Europe and the West’s subsequent sanctions have massive implications, not just when it comes to the nuclear debate, but in terms of agriculture, trade, travel and of course energy supply.

This tiny part of the world can feel even smaller when you realise the enormity of the climate challenge facing all of humankind. Northern Ireland has a role to play but cannot act in isolation. This is a global crisis that requires a global response, and the world’s richest countries must take the lead.

The Belfast Telegraph is part of Mediahuis, and as a group we want to reduce our CO2 emissions by more than 50% by 2030.

To do so, we are examining the printing and distribution of our newspapers, the energy-efficiency of our offices and our transport. It’s a big challenge for us, as it is all big media organisations.

We start today at the political end of the spectrum and Environment Minster Edwin Poots outlines his plans. We are in election mode in Northern Ireland so columnist Rosalind Skillen, who was a youth delegate at Cop26 last year, highlights the questions we need to ask our Assembly candidates when they come around campaigning for our votes.

Whether we think we have an interest or not, decisions made by our politicians on climate will affect our lives, whether they target net zero emissions by 2045 or 2050, or any other point in the future. It makes sense to be ready with the right questions.

So today you’ll find a few pointers to quite literally hold those vying for power to account. Even those who wear their environmental credentials proudly need to be challenged about how the public — already struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living — can be expected to pay the bills which transitioning to a more green society will bring.

But there’s so much more than just politics involved. Food, fashion, waste, transport, the weather — these are all key parts of any debate on the environment.

We’ll highlight the work local organisations are doing to reduce their carbon footprints across all sections of the Belfast Telegraph, from news to sport, business to features.

A great example of this is the work being done at Dromore Rugby Club, where clubman Peter Dickson started to think about his team’s impact on the environment given the trips they would have to make over a season to places like Enniskillen and Clogher Valley.

Peter’s experience in the corporate world and the emphasis on sustainability and the responsibilities that go with that led Dromore to initiate a scheme whereby they now plant trees to offset the carbon footprint of the first team’s away trips.

There are thousands of examples of initiatives like that all over Northern Ireland and we’ll highlight some of them in the coming days.

We’ll also take a look at the RHI scandal — and examine the devastating impact it had, aside from the politics, on the environment here.

Lots of the debate about climate change and the environment has been limited to that: debate. In the run-up to Cop26, campaigner Greta Thunberg summed it up as a lot of “blah, bah, blah”. Well, hopefully over the coming days you’ll find a bit more than “blah, blah, blah” in our coverage, and instead it will spark conversations over what we should do and how we should go about it.

This is another global crisis we cannot afford to ignore.

If we bury our heads in the sand long enough, we’ll just be washed away.