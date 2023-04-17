We can’t put a high enough price on the vital work of NI’s army of carers

Northern Ireland is currently operating with a carers’ strategy that is almost 20 years old

Being a carer is a lonely and exhausting job with little in the way of respite.It is estimated that over 220,000 people in Northern Ireland are carers.

Looking after a loved one in an unpaid role requires making huge sacrifices to the life of the care giver, as they strive to make sure a relative is kept as comfortable as possible, in often challenging conditions.

This includes people looking after children or adults with severe disabilities and complex needs, and elderly relatives.

It is a relentless job and one that is undervalued and in many cases under-appreciated. It is impossible to put an exact value on the unpaid work carried out by the hundreds of thousands of carers, but it has been estimated to save the health and care system billions every year.

Northern Ireland is currently operating with a carers’ strategy that is almost 20 years old. It does not take into consideration the changes in how people live their lives in 2023 and the modern struggles many carers face.

The cost-of-living crisis has hit those living with disabilities hard. Many have medical conditions that require them to use medical equipment that requires heavy use of electricity.

With energy bills soaring there is a need for extra resources for people trying to keep those they care for safe and warm, while also dealing with the stresses and strains of looking after a loved one.

Northern Ireland has had no devolved government or Executive ministers in place for 15 months. The absence of a minister making decisions is being felt in all aspects of the health and care system.

While a call for Stormont officials to begin work on an updated strategy to help carers is to be welcomed, the crisis will not be fixed by words alone. A letter signed by health spokespeople from all the largest parties has now been sent to Peter May, the Department of Health’s permanent secretary.

In the absence of a Health Minister it is for civil servants to take day-to-day decisions when it comes to budgetary allocation in the running of their departments. While many of the challenges for carers fall to Department of Health officials, problems can stretch beyond that. They include social welfare, adequate housing, employment and, in the case of young carers, education.

Politicians have called for the department to set a clear precedent for beginning the development of new policy strategies,, allowing critical policy development work to begin right away.

However, implementation of any new strategy will require an executive and with no prospect of that in the near future, easing the strain on carers must be made a priority – with or without a minister in place.