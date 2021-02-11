We have to tackle mental health issue

After Tuesday's bleak forecast from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride that restrictions could still be with us this time next year as the battle against Covid-19 continued, yesterday we had a more nuanced outlook from Health Minister Robin Swann.

Dr McBride moved to mitigate his comments yesterday after the Minister had outlined a less despondent vision of the way ahead.

As a politician he is well aware that sometimes it is best not to frighten the horses when talking about serious issues and that is the approach he took.

He spoke of treading carefully on easing restrictions but held out the prospect of a better spring and summer if everyone played their part in observing the rules as they apply at any one time.

He was offering hope balanced against the need for caution, a more palatable way of predicting what the rest of this year could offer.

There are grounds for optimism with the numbers of new cases and hospital admissions continuing to fall, even if not as quickly as everyone would like. The pressure on hospitals is still intense but easing and the death toll graph is also heading downwards. But we must never forget that every one of those deaths causes immense sorrow for some family. They are not just statistics.

While no one expects any easing of restrictions before next month at the earliest - and the Minister is obviously mindful of the problems which could emerge on St Patrick's Day and Easter holidays as happened after the pre-Christmas relaxation - Mr Swann said three principles would guide the Executive's response.

These are infection rates continuing to fall and pressures on hospitals easing significantly; taking account of new variants of the virus and understanding the toll the pandemic is having on society and the economy.

The last principle is certainly one which will not be judged solely on the science as several factors will feed into the equation such as the continuing haemorrhage of household names from the High Street. Worries that the hospitality industry which held out such economic promise pre-pandemic could be mortally wounded by lengthy shutdowns is another concern for the power-sharing administration.

Perhaps the Executive might take a fourth principle on board. A consequence of the pandemic and lockdown is a potential tsunami of mental ill-health. The situation has worsened significantly in the last year. What will be the Executive's response to it?