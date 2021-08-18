We must cut cost of school uniforms

It is that time of the year again when parents on low incomes are faced with the huge cost of buying school uniforms. A quick poll by this newspaper this week revealed the startling cost of clothing pupils for the classroom. The price for three or four children can quite easily reach over £1,000 when all items of apparel are taken into consideration.

Little wonder that research has shown that more than one-third of Northern Ireland families get into debt annually to meet the cost of school uniforms.

The only assistance is a paltry £70 government grant for those children receiving free school meals. In many instances that would not even pay for the cost of a school blazer.

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, whose mother got her first school uniform in a charity shop when the family first arrived in the province, wants the stigma of such purchases removed.

She would like to see more charity shops offering uniform swaps while Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma wants such clothing renamed as sustainable to make it more eco-desirable.

There also needs to be more pragmatic steps taken with the current monopoly situation where a school’s uniform can only be purchased from one supplier ended. That can lead to inflated prices.

It is grating for many parents to see perfectly serviceable uniform items such as trousers, skirts and t-shirts sold in supermarkets for a fraction of the price charged by traditional suppliers.

Children grow out of their uniforms on a yearly basis which means that the costs of outfitting them becomes an annual nightmare.

It is time that schools helped to address this issue. There can be an element of snobbishness in some school uniforms which are of unusual colouring or decoration.

School uniforms are meant to do what they say on the tin - make all children appear dressed the same and avoid some from poorer families being shamed because they don’t have the high-end everyday clothes of their better-off peers.

But that uniformity comes at an unacceptable cost.

Why shouldn’t all uniforms be essentially the same with the school badge being the sole distinguishing feature? They could then be purchased much cheaper, easing the burden on their parents.

It is not the case that pupils have a special attachment to their school clothes.

Surely the Department of Education, schools and parents can come up with a sensible cost-saving mechanism.