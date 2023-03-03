We must do more to tackle drugs issues

To tackle any problem in life, you must first admit that you have one.

While the way to deal with these issues might not be as palatable as desired, a decision has to be made.

Belfast City Council has been well aware of the drug problem that persists in the city centre.

However, it has now demonstrated its support for a safe injecting facility — a vital step in addressing the drug issue.

There have been tragedies over the past few months — stories of people dying in alleyways, unable to get the help they need to beat their addictions and get back on a path towards a more stable life.

Charities, many of which have severely limited resources, have been crying out for support.

There was a desperate need for a concerted effort to tackle the rising number of deaths on the streets of Belfast.

The answer, as far as the charities were concerned, was staring people in the face.

If only there was the money and the will to do what is required.

No one chooses a life without a home.

There are underlying issues, usually of the most serious nature, which leave people with nowhere else to go.

And to mask their troubles, many unfortunately get sucked into addiction.

Temporary respite from what they face in life is seen as better than none at all.

The consequences are all too visible.

According to the relevant agencies that see the devastation a lost life on the streets can cause, a viable starting point is providing safe places for addicts to go.

This will take them away from doing drugs in the dirtiest corners of the city, and into protective centres or consumption rooms.

It’s not about simply giving people the freedom to take drugs. It’s about bringing them to a place where they can find the help they need to address the issues that led them on the path to addiction in the first place.

Councillors in Belfast have now passed a motion to set up a safe injecting facility. It’s the first step forward.

It can help save lives in a city which has seen 350 drug-related deaths between 2017-2021 and more than 1,000 needles recovered from the streets every month.

The next hurdle is that a change in the law is needed before any centre can come into operation.

The help is much-needed, but once again, the lack of an Executive is the spanner in the works.