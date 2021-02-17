We must keep our bright young talent

Our education system has long been one of the pluses in society here with many of our school leavers outscoring their peers in other parts of the UK

For all its troubled history and divisive politics Northern Ireland continues to be regarded by its citizens as the best place to live in the UK and a good place to bring up a family.

A survey by professional services firm PwC found that people here ticked a number of favourable boxes. The percentage of people who felt they were treated fairly by society in the province (12%) was double that in Scotland and Wales.

And while the Covid-19 pandemic has caused huge disruption to the economy people here felt it had brought their community closer together. We have a tradition of looking out for the elderly and vulnerable in our society and there are innumerable examples of people showing kindness and care to neighbours and other isolated people.

It was the sort of spirit which helped society here to survive the Troubles which lasted for three decades.

But not everything in Northern Ireland is rosy. Another recent survey showed that people living in the Republic, in average, had £3,300 more disposable income annually than people on this side of the border and life expectancy there was 1.4 years greater.

Money was a concern mentioned by people in the PwC survey with 50% saying higher paying jobs and a better safety net for those most in need (49%) needed greater focus.

A greater supply of higher quality homes was seen by 75% as a very effective way of reducing inequality.

These are obvious political challenges and the NI Executive received the least positive scores across all areas when compared to the Scottish and Welsh Assemblies.

This is a clear message to local politicians to up their game and act as a cohesive power-sharing administration rather than a collection of parties pursuing their own political agenda.

The rewards could be enormous. The development of a cyber security hub and other tech industries could attract more highly skilled people to Northern Ireland and improve economic development which will be vital when the Covid pandemic is brought under control.

The quality of life in Northern Ireland is a huge draw for those wishing to leave big UK cities, particularly London. Keeping our brightest young people at home and attracting others back to the province should be the focus of our economic development plans for the future.