We must tackle the causes of criminality

A new survey shows that a lack of parental discipline, together with the effects of drink and drugs, is to blame for a perceived rise in crime in Northern Ireland

A new survey shows that a lack of parental discipline, together with the effects of drink and drugs, is to blame for a perceived rise in crime in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Safe Community Survey (NICS), published by the Department of Justice, has found that in 2018-19, the three biggest causes of crime were believed to be drugs (82%), alcohol (60%) and a lack of discipline from parents (45%).

The survey interviewed 3,429 people aged 16 and over. Of these, 60% thought that crime had increased over the past two years, compared to 79% who said the same thing in 2003-04.

Most respondents believed that things weren't as bad on their own doorsteps, with 29% thinking there was actually an increase in crime in their local area, compared to the regional figure of 60%. Despite this, 10% still felt that anti-social behaviour was high in their local area. The good news from this survey is that the perception that crime is increasing is, itself, declining from 79% of respondents in 2003-04 to 60% now.

While the perception of declining crime rates does not necessarily mean that crime is in decline, the horrific offences that can dominate the headline bulletins, can give a false impression that serious crime is more widespread than, in reality, it is. Many crimes reported in this newspaper seem to feature alcohol and drugs as aggravating factors, which would bear out the NICS findings.

The lack of parental discipline cited by 45% of respondents for a perceived rise in crime is less widely reported, but it makes sense. With the average age at which couples are starting families becoming lower, a first-time offender in the youth justice system in Northern Ireland could have parents in their mid-twenties.

The dearth of educational and employment opportunities, particularly for young males in urban areas, means that young couples may experience parenthood long before their ability to pay for the new addition to their family catches up.

It is neither to excuse the perpetrators nor their parents to point out that the link between offending and economic disadvantage has been accepted by criminologists for decades. Perhaps less focus on headline-grabbing, but relatively rare, crimes and a greater investment in tackling the social and economic causes of criminality holds the key to bringing crime rates down further.